Mayor Wheeler outlines 2022-23 budget at news conference

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss his proposed city budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The mayor’s office said it will release the full proposed budget document on Thursday at the start of a planned budget work session, but a draft version details a $6.7 billion budget that aims for three core priorities that the city has emphasized for the past year: homelessness, community safety and economic recovery.

The general fund discretionary budget in the proposal is $621.6 million. The budget also incorporates $104 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act dollars and $1.9 million in recreational cannabis tax revenue.

In the homelessness category, the two big budget items are $36.2 million to fund two years of operations for the six planned Safe Rest Villages plus two “C3PO” (Creating Conscious Communities with People Outside) villages, and $32.8 million for the Joint Office of Homelessness Services base budget.

The budget also has some set-asides for specific Joint Office programs, including $8.26 million for motel shelters and $7.5 million to continue priority services that were previously funded by an allocation in last year’s fall budget adjustment.

On the housing side, the budget proposes $5.8 million for land banking for affordable housing, $5.2 million to preserve currently affordable units that are set to expire and $3.5 million for the Broadway Corridor project to use on demolition work to prepare sites for affordable housing.

In community safety, the budget includes $2.9 million to expand 311 operations to 24-hours-a-day, $13 million for gun violence prevention, the bulk of which would go to the Office of Violence Prevention, $11.5 million for Portland Street Response to scale up to 24-hours-a-day operations, $3.9 million for body-worn police cameras, $3.9 million to bring on more unarmed Public Safety Support Specialists and $1.6 million for PPB efforts to deter car theft.

On economic recovery, the budget doles out a total of about $23 million to more than a dozen business groups or specific industries as well as some broader economic development initiatives, including $1.5 million to establish a Citywide Events Office and $1.3 million to streamline Portland’s development permitting system.