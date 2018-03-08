PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Vancil is not your average golfer.

The 53-year-old David Douglas School District math teacher is also a former pro golfer and world-ranked speed golfer.

So, what is speed golfing? Speed golfing has the same rules as regular golf, but with fewer clubs, and the golfer runs after hitting the ball with little time to think about the shot.

Vancil is so good, he's ranked fifth in the world.

Golf wasn't Vancil's favorite sport growing up. He was once told he'd be 6 feet 6 inches and had dreams of playing in the NBA.

"I barely made 6'1" and that was it," Vancil said.

After graduating college and while working as a teacher in Roseburg, Vancil started playing golf more regularly.

His practice paid off and he started touring for five years on the pro circuit.

"It was a great experience," he said."I probably had one of my best years when I decided to quit, when we started a family and I knew I didn't want to travel as much."

Vancil went back to teaching, but never fully gave up the game of golf.

"I was probably 40 years old when I started playing speed golf and I didn't even know it was speed golf," Vancil said.

While he was working at Arrowhead Golf Course in Mollala, he would start golfing in the mornings and run while doing it.

"After three years of doing this, one of our members came up to me and goes, they have tournaments for this," he said. "I'm like, 'What, what are you talking about? No they don't.'" "He's like, 'Yeah, they do!'"

For the last 13 years he's been taking part in tournaments around the U.S., competing at a very high level.

KGW News caught up with Vancil at Arrowhead Golf Course on Thursday where he finished 18 holes in 47 minutes and 40 seconds.

"My best round out here, I shot a 68 in about 44 minutes," Vancil said.

He encourages you to try this the next time you golf. Try running for a hole or 9 and see what you can accomplish.

© 2018 KGW