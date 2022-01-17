MLK Day march in Portland dedicated to celebrating and honoring Dr. King's legacy

Don't Shoot PDX held its 8th annual 'March for Human Rights and Dignity' at Peninsula Park on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been almost sixty years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. His words and call to action were very much alive Monday in North Portland. At Peninsula Park, Don’t Shoot PDX held its eighth annual March for Human Rights and Dignity.

“It's a good way to celebrate a birthday, especially for Dr. King,” said Don’t Shoot PDX founder Teressa Raiford.

Suzette Blake came with her sister and dad. She was encouraged seeing many young children in attendance with their parents.

“I think it's important because it needs to be kept alive. I mean, something like this just can't die out,” she said. “This is something that everyone should celebrate and know about, and educate themselves on so that we can all do better.”

Tents were set up offering free art books to kids along with art supplies. Donations of toiletries, clothing, and other supplies were collected for the local homeless community.

Justice, equality and voting rights were top of mind for organizers and attendees, many bringing signs calling for new legislation.

Shannon Kaopuiki and Cory Kaopuiki-Delaney brought four of their kids.

“It's important to us that our kids know that this is not just a three-day weekend for no reason,” Shannon said.

The march began around 1:30p.m. and moved east on N Rosa Parks Way, ending at the MLK statue outside the Oregon Convention Center at the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Holladay Street.

“Picking this spot so that we can intersect that movement is clearly intentional. It's like we've gone from Rosa Parks to MLK,” said Raiford with Don't Shoot PDX.

The crowd of about 100 people acknowledged there’s still work to be done, but they have hope for the future.