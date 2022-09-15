Man on bike accused of going after drivers in unprovoked attacks

Dash cam footage helped police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Robert Casey McClatchey.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Magnuson from Southeast Portland was behind the wheel when his dash cam captured a man on a bike throwing a large rock at his windshield.

"I didn't feel safe at all," Magnuson said.

The unprovoked attack happened Saturday near Southeast 49th and Hawthorne, said Magnuson.

"Quite, quite jarring," he said. "Part of me was thinking at the time what an idiot because I have my dash cam running and I have a clear video."

Magnuson was also thinking to himself how lucky he was that this ended with only a shattered windshield and nothing more.

"If it happened in a different circumstance there's a chance I could've wrecked," he said. "I have been pretty afraid."

It would be one thing if what happened to Magnuson was an isolated incident, but it was not.

KGW spoke to a woman who says the same guy attacked her. It happened in late August near Southeast 42nd and Morrison.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, shared photos of the extensive damage to her windshield. She said the man on the bike pulled up next to her and repeatedly hit her windshield with a bottle.

"It was a truly violent, completely unprovoked assault," the woman said. "I didn't feel like it was a property crime to me. This felt like a personal attack on me. He looked at my face, into my eyes, and he was violently hitting my car where my face was. I can only think of the terrible things that could've happened."

"It seems like his MO is to really intimidate folks," Magnuson added.

Magnuson gave a suspect description to officers who managed to track down the guy. The suspect is identified as Robert Casey McClatchey.

The 51-year-old has a criminal history that dates back two decades. He has been busted for assault, harassment and burglary, among other things.

For this attack, McClatchey received a citation for second degree criminal mischief.

"More needs to be done cause this person was trying to hit my person with a rock," Magnuson said. "Seems like they were trying to do a lot of injury to me."

Fortunately, Magnuson was not injured in this attack, at least physically. Mentally is a different story.