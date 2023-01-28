Portland man indicted for 2011 murder

On Jan. 25, the Multnomah County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Jawaun Polk for murder in the second degree and other charges. Polk was already in the Multnomah County jail on unrelated charges. The indictment came as a surprise to Mashia.



“I cried and said don't know if it's tears of joy. Thank you, God, he answered my prayers”.



What she's been able to put together is that LJ was shot after he broke up a confrontation at his nephew's birthday party. Her son left behind three children and a devastated family.



“It will never be ok that LJ's not here. It will never be ok that LJ’s children don't have their father. Do we learn to live with it? We have to”



With news of Polk's indictment Mashia reflects on what she would say to her son if she had the chance to speak with him.



Masia said “I miss you like the kids miss you. I do the best I can but fall short of what you would have done. I can't wait to see you again”.