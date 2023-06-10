'I never gave up': Portland man freed from prison after wrongful conviction

Danyale Gill served 25 years of a 44-year sentence. But his attorney said it would've been a much shorter sentence had it not been for a prior wrongful conviction.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After spending decades in prison, a Portland man was recently freed after the Oregon Innocence Project took up his case and showed that his prison sentence had been unfairly lengthened due to a prior wrongful conviction.

“I never gave up,” said Danyale Gill, 47. “I figured it would only be a matter of time before I could get someone to look at it and say, 'Okay, this guy was done wrong. Let's see if we can help him out or fix it.'"

Gill had spent 25 years of a 44-year sentence for crimes he did commit, including attempted assault, drug charges and running from police. But because he had previously been wrongfully convicted on other charges, Gill's attorneys argued that his 44-year sentence was decades longer than it would have otherwise been.

This year, Gill’s attorneys presented old and new evidence proving his innocence in that first case, and ultimately reduced his sentence in the other.

“I think it shows kind of the ripple effect of a wrongful conviction,” said Alex Meggitt, an attorney with the Oregon Innocence Project.

Gill wrote the Oregon Innocence project a letter from prison asking for help, and the non-profit took on his case.

“It was apparent in his case in 1994 that he was not the person who did it,” said Meggitt.

In that 1994 case, Gill was 18 years old and a senior at what was then Madison High School. On March 25, police responded to a non-fatal shooting in Northeast Portland. According to Meggitt, former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose happened to be in the area and followed the shooter for several blocks in his car. Meggitt said Moose lost sight of the shooter then happened upon Gill, half a block away, and claimed to recognize him. Meggitt suggested it was a case of racial profiling. A non-unanimous jury convicted Gill, who spent 3 years in prison for attempted murder.

“The victim actually showed up at sentencing and said Mr. Gill's not the one who did it, and named the person who did do it,” said Meggitt. “The judge just said, 'I don't believe you at this point.'”

Gill said after he got out of prison the first time, he was different. Homeless and living in his car, he had several run-ins with police, including the case in 1998. Another non-unanimous jury conviction landed Gill in prison for the second time. But again, because of his first and wrongful conviction, Meggitt said the 44-year sentence for his second case was decades longer than it would have been if it had been his first conviction.

Despite everything, Gill said he used the last 25 years to better himself, and he's not taking a single minute of his freedom for granted.

“There are innocent people in prison,” said Gill. “I do want to help. I know how I felt being convicted of doing something I didn't do, you really do feel helpless.”