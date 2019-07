CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A Portland man died in a crash on Highway 224 near Clackamas on Sunday afternoon.

Russell Nelson, 65, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 224 shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday when Violet Sullivan, 88, of Estacada, who was driving west in a Buick LeSabre, turned left and crashed into the motorcycle.

Nelson was flown to OHSU where he was pronounced dead.