Portland man dies of hypothermia Christmas Day after leaving VA hospital

Henry Steele had been undergoing cancer treatment and suffered from symptoms of dementia. His family says he may have gotten lost after boarding the wrong bus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man died of hypothermia after apparently getting lost while trying to take public transit home from the Veterans Affairs hospital in Southwest Portland.

Henry Steele, 76, was found outside in the cold Dec. 25 near Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — the opposite end of town from his home in Southeast Portland, his niece Christine Layton told KGW.

Layton said her uncle had served overseas during the Vietnam War.

She said prior to his death, he'd had been battling throat cancer and was going to the Portland VA Medical Center for treatment. She said he'd recently started having symptoms of dementia, possibly from the chemotherapy.

"He just didn't like driving up to the VA 'cause he hated the parking and he didn't like to deal with it," Layton said. "But he also had a hard time remembering where he needed to go and needed assistance."

She said on Thursday, Dec. 23, Steele rode to the VA hospital on a TriMet LIFT bus, designated for people with disabilities, but may have boarded a regular bus afterward to try to get home.

She said a TriMet LIFT driver came by twice to look for Steele but could not find him. His body was found two days later.

She believes the VA should have done more to ensure her uncle boarded the right bus.

"The VA was definitely responsible for making sure he got on the correct transportation," Layton said.

She also wishes people in the community stepped in to help save the man's life.

"I understand how right now, with everything going on, we're so worried about everything that we're not taking two seconds to worry about someone else," Layton said. "Those two seconds could have saved his life. Even if it would've steered him in the direction of somewhere other than in the cold."

Layton described her uncle as someone who was always smiling and loved to socialize.

"He was definitely a hugger. You couldn't leave the house without a hug. He always said, I love you and I'll see you next time," she said.

She encourages people to hug your love ones, tell them you love them and make amends if needed, because you never know how much more time you'll have together.

The VA did not comment on Steele's death but released the following statement to KGW: