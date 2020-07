The crash occurred south of Pacific City on Saturday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A Portland man died after the large rental truck he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree along Highway 101 on Saturday.

The crash occurred near milepost 91, south of Pacific City, around 9 a.m., according to the Oregon State Police.

The driver, 31-year-old Christopher Parks, died at the scene.