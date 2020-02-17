PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man died in a fall while snowboarding in Heather Canyon on Sunday morning, officials at Mt. Hood Meadows reported Monday.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 45-year-old Ryan Zeitner.

Medics were dispatched to Mt. Hood Meadows after a reported snowboarding fall just after 11 a.m. Sunday, but Zeitner was pronounced dead by medics shortly after their arrival.

