HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A 28-year-old Portland man died after a kayaking accident in Hood River on January 19, according to Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:15 p.m. deputies received a report of an injured kayaker near the Old Copper Dam. Deputies were told the kayaker was not breathing, out of the water and CPR had been started.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the victim, Kevin Neidorf, with fire and EMS.

Neidorf was found by the Next Adventure out of Portland kayaking group. Other kayakers said they found Neidorf face down in the water and were able to get him on to the bank to perform CPR.

First responders had to rig a rope across the river to get Neidorf across to administer emergency aid, deputies said.

Neidorf was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.