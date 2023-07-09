Portland man dead from possible homicide in Tillamook County

The 47-year-old man was found dead following a shooting in Cape Meares on Saturday morning according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

CAPE MEARES, Ore. — The death of a man on Saturday morning is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Deputies with Tillamook County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on 4th Street NW on a report of shots fired and suspicious activity just after 10 a.m.

Authorities said a 47-year-old man from the Portland area was dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators identified a person of interest as 31-year-old Jonathan Blake Morriss of Portland. They said he is in custody at the Tillamook County Jail on unrelated charges.

"In order to help protect the integrity of this investigation, and to ensure proper family notification, we will be limiting information released until it is appropriate to do so," the sheriff's office said.

The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is investigating the death along with the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - July 8, 2023 9:00 pm *** The major crimes investigation on 4th St. NW in Cape Meares reported... Posted by Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 8, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here