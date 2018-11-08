PORTLAND, Ore. — Dean Eckelman has been working at Franz Bakery for 60 years. That's more than half of the years the bakery has existed.

After serving in the Korean War, Eckelman came home and took a job with Franz Bakery on Aug. 6, 1958. He spent the first 40 years of his career driving a route and delivering bread.

"Forty years I've never had an accident, I never missed a day," Eckelman said. "Two broken wrists umpiring college and high school baseball, but it was my left hand, so my right hand was good."

In 1997, after 40 years he retired, but only briefly.

"I was retired eight, nine months and my wife was working and I was having too much fun and she says, 'You better do something,'" Eckelman recalled.

He now says that after coming back out of retirement, he has no plans on retiring again.

"Where else can you find a job where you can start at 6:30, finish at 10:30 or 11 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and work about 16-18 hours a week?" Eckleman asked?

