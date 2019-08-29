PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland fire investigators on Monday arrested a man who they said intentionally set a homeless person’s tent and belongings on fire earlier this month.
Roy Elworthy, 44, is charged with reckless burning and is currently at the Multnomah County Jail. The misdemeanor count carries a potential sentence of 364 days behind bars.
The tent and belongings were set aflame in a lot near Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Aug. 15.
Earlier that day, Elworthy reportedly told a group of homeless people in the lot that if they did not move, he would set their things on fire, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
Court records show Elworthy pleaded guilty to third-degree sex abuse and DUII in 2017.
