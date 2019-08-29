PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland fire investigators on Monday arrested a man who they said intentionally set a homeless person’s tent and belongings on fire earlier this month.

Roy Elworthy, 44, is charged with reckless burning and is currently at the Multnomah County Jail. The misdemeanor count carries a potential sentence of 364 days behind bars.

The tent and belongings were set aflame in a lot near Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Aug. 15.

Earlier that day, Elworthy reportedly told a group of homeless people in the lot that if they did not move, he would set their things on fire, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

A photo of the homeless person's burned belongings.

Portland Fire and Rescue

Court records show Elworthy pleaded guilty to third-degree sex abuse and DUII in 2017.

