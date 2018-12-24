Tactical officers and crisis negotiators responded about 10 p.m. Sunday evening to Century 16 Eastport Plaza, 4040 SE 82nd Ave., on reports of a suicidal armed man.

A man had called 911, telling dispatchers that he was armed and suicidal.

It prompted a lockout requiring anyone in the mall to stay inside, said Clyde Lewis, who was at the mall to watch a movie with his wife.

A caller to KGW said the incident started to unfold about 9:15.

Tactical officers were able to take the man into custody without incident. Police did not say whether a weapon was found.

There were no reports of injuries. The mall resumed normal operations, police said in a prepared statement about 10:50.

The man was to be taken away by ambulance to a mental health facility, police said.