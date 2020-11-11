Portland looks to remove gender from city charter

Portland City Council will likely vote Thursday to remove all feminine and masculine terms from the city charter, The Oregonian reports.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Words including she, he, herself and himself may be purged from Portland's founding document.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city council will likely vote Thursday to remove all feminine and masculine terms from the city charter, substituting gender neutral wording.

The city auditor office chief deputy Amanda Lamb says the intent is to be more inclusive in the language.

The proposed ordinance was drafted in the auditor's office. Such linguistic tweaks, more than five dozen in all, do not require a citywide referendum or voter approval like other amendments to the city charter.

Philadelphia and Tulsa, Oklahoma both purged gendered references from their charters in the last year.