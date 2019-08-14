BEAVERTON, Ore. — A home was lost to a fire in Beaverton on Tuesday, displacing two people and their dog.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

Firefighters arrived at a home on SW 150th Avenue in Beaverton after receiving 911 calls from neighbors who reported seeing smoke and flames at the two-story home.

A dog was rescued from the backyard by neighbors before firefighters arrived on scene.

After two sweeps of the home, it was clear that there were no occupants inside. Despite aggressive efforts by fire personnel, the home was engulfed in flames. The home did not have a residential fire sprinkler system.

Two people were displaced in the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while fighting the fire. But all the fire personnel were humbled by the show of support from the neighborhood where they were fighting the fire.

This included a few children who made and held signs for the firefighters:

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue