Portland's newest restaurant makes the New York Times' list of top 50 in America

Gregory Gourdet one of Portland's best and most well-known chef and owner of Kann continues to make nationwide headlines with his modern take on Haitian cuisine.
Credit: Gregory Gourdet
An image of Gregory Gourdet inside of his restaurant Kann posted from his Instagram Page @gg30000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's newest restaurant Kann made the New York Times list of 2022's top 50 restaurants in the country on Monday.

Gregory Gourdet, one of Portland's best and most well-known chefs, opened Kann just six weeks ago. It's now the toughest reservation in town. 

"Kann has been a project that is four-plus years in the making. To see it recognized by the New York Times, alongside a group of the nation’s leading creative culinary concepts is such an honor," said Gourdet.

With Kann, Gourdet brings iconic Haitian dishes and spices while also honoring the seasons and local ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant offers a dairy and gluten free, paleo-friendly menu with vegan options.

As an advocate for reforming industry standards, Gourdet focuses on diversity and equity as an integral pillar of Kann. The kitchen is led by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals.

"I’m so grateful to be working with an incredibly dedicated and talented team, who share my passion for sharing Haitian-inspired cuisine with Portland and beyond," Gourdet said.

Credit: Gregory Gourdet
An image of Gregory Gourdet posed with his Kann team members posted from his Instagram Page @gg30000. (Left to Right: Gabrielle Borlabi, Gregory Gourdet, Hannah-Ruth, and Varanya J. Geyoonsawat)

Portlanders got a first taste mid-pandemic during a Kann pop-up at Mama Bird in Northwest Portland.

The award-winning author, Top Chef contestant and judge then went on to open a COVID-safe, outdoor-fine-dining, winter wonderland experience in heated yurts at The Redd on Salmon in Southeast Portland. "The Kann Winter Village" gave Gourdet a chance to test out many of the recipes in his cookbook "Everyone's Table."

Kann opened in August 2022 and is Portland's first and one of the nation's few Haitian-inspired dining destinations.

