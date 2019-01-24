PORTLAND, Ore. — Car lovers are flocking to the Portland International Auto Show at the Oregon Convention Center. It’s the largest auto show in the Pacific Northwest.

People who attend will be able to peruse more than 600 cars, from 35 manufacturers.

Vehicles range from the very expensive and luxurious to the efficient and economic models. Rolls-Royce, McLaren, and Lamborghini are a few of the luxury car manufacturers being showcased. Others include Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Kia, and Nissan.

There is also a kids zone, virtual reality simulations, and opportunities to test-drive cars. The auto show is also, for the second year in a row, modifying, and upgrading features in several cars that will be sold at the end of the weekend.

The auto show starts Thursday and lasts through the weekend. You can find more information on times, and ticket sales on the auto show’s website.