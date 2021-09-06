Several independent theaters in the Portland metro to require proof of vaccination

A handful of Portland-based independent movie theaters and one in Eugene will begin requiring proof of vaccination this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Portland-local independent movie theaters will begin requiring proof of vaccination to see a movie. Each theater has its own policies in place, so be sure to check them before you head out to see a new flick.



Beginning Sept. 8, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at the Laurelhurst Theater, Cinema 21, Hollywood Theater, Living Room Theaters, and Broadway Metro in Eugene. On Sept. 9, it will be required at Cinemagic as well.

Laurelhurst Theater



Acceptable forms of proof include your physical vaccination card, a clear legible photo of your vaccination card, your digital vaccination card or a negative result from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Masks are also required by all theaters, per the statewide mask mandate. If you do not have proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, you will be denied entry. For more information, you can visit Laurelhurst Theater’s website.

Cinema 21



Beginning Sept. 8, proof of vaccination will be required at Cinema 21. Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination are your physical vaccination card, a clear photo of your card, a digital copy or a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 48 hours.

Cinema 21 asks anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to please do so. If you come to the theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test, you will be denied entry, refunds can be given to those who purchased tickets in advance.



For more information, visit Cinema 21’s website.

Cinemagic



Beginning Sept. 9, proof of vaccination will be required at Cinemagic. It is asking for proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours.



For more information, visit Cinemagic’s website.

Hollywood Theater



Beginning Sept. 8, will require proof or a negative COVID test for entry. It will accept, like the other theaters, a physical copy of your vaccination card, a clear photo or a digital copy. It is asking that a negative PCR COVID-19 test result not be older than 72 hours.



Children who are too young to be vaccinated may attend if they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.



If you arrive at the theatre without proof of vaccination, you will be denied entry. Refunds can be issued by emailing info@hollywoodtheatre.org with your name, time/date of screening, and Hollywood member number if applicable.