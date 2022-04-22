Portland police plan crackdown on illegal street racing

Neighbors are furious over fast, loud cars along North Marine Drive as illegal street racing continues.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police announced this week that they plan to crack down on illegal street racing in Portland after numerous street "takeovers" in recent years.

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) released a statement saying that as the weather improves, they anticipate an increase in street racing. They said they were “planning and gathering resources to conduct regular enforcement missions.”

Much of PPB's focus remains on illegal street races happening regularly near the 6300 block of North Marine Drive.

“I thought [police] already had a task force and were taking care of it,” said Stan, who lives in the St. Johns neighborhood. He asked that we not share his last name. “When I'd asked police officers who'd been around here, they'd just always say no one's going to go out there.”

In March, officers arrested a man after four people were shot while watching street racers on North Marine Drive. Two of the victims were teenagers and one was 11 years old.

Many people who live in North Portland have complained about noise that comes from the street racing. The sound travels far and can be counted on nearly every weekend it doesn’t rain. Stan said he'll probably sleep in his basement this summer when the racing is at its worst.

“When it rains they don't seem to go out,” said Stan. “I think it's a little too dangerous.”