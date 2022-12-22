Ice storm could delay garbage pickup across Portland, city says

People should still put out their cans on their usual collection day and leave them out until they're collected, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Garbage and recycling pickup in Portland could be delayed by the storm conditions moving in Thursday, the city Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said in a statement.

Residential collection of garbage, recycling and compost may be delayed starting Friday, officials said, due to anticipated hazardous road conditions caused by ice and snow.

Waste collection on Monday, Dec. 26, is scheduled to happen as normal; it isn't pushed back due to the Christmas holiday. However, the city said, the storm this week could delay pickup into Monday and potentially beyond.

The city asked that Portland residents still set out their garbage, recycling and compost bins on their normal collection day. Even the bins aren't emptied on the usual time or day, they should be left at the curb until waste collection companies can come by.

"Even if your street is clear, hazardous road conditions in other parts of the city may make it unsafe for waste collection drivers to get to your area," the city said. "Your garbage and recycling company appreciates your patience as they work to keep collection drivers and the community safe."

Forecasts for much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington suggest that the region is due for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain starting as early as Thursday afternoon, with icy conditions persisting as late as Saturday morning. The precipitation is accompanied by high winds and extreme cold that had already moved into the area by Thursday morning.