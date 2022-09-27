Portland woman arrested for breaking into home, climbing in child's bed, is back in jail on new charges

Terri Zinzer is accused of harassing people and stealing from a business in Southeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman previously arrested for breaking into a home and climbing into a child's bed is back behind bars on new charges.

On Monday at around 10 p.m. officers responded to reports of an erratic woman harassing people and attempting to get into cars near the intersection of Southeast 112th and Powell Boulevard, according to authorities.

The woman, later identified as Terri Zinzer, reportedly walked into the Daily Planet bar topless and caused problems. Then she reportedly went into the nearby 7-Eleven and stole some things.

"I see a lot of it around here," neighbor Mark Lacy said. "There's a lot of it. Never used to be that way. Never used to be that way. And since the pandemic, and the last couple years, it's continued to go down hill."

Zinzer was arrested on theft and disorderly conduct charges but the Multnomah County District Attorney, Mike Schmid is not pressing charges right now. Schmidt could at a later date.

In the meantime, Zinzer remains behind bars on a county hold.

"I hope she gets the help she needs, both for her sake and the victims of her crimes," Kelsey Smith said in a statement to KGW.

"They cannot continue to let her back on the street over and over again, or the next story might very well be covering her death, and the traumatized homeowner who shot her," said Smith.

Smith who works with Advocates for Disability Supports, expressed the importance of making sure children with mental health needs are supported in their homes from the day one of diagnosis.

"This is "bigger" than a Portland issue. The nation has to come together and realize the long term value of supporting families in crisis," Smith said. "Without acknowledging the importance of mental health supports, all we're doing is putting a band aid on these problems."

Earlier in September, Zinzer was suspected of breaking into Smith's Northeast Portland home. A security camera captured Zinzer walk into Smith's home and climbing into a child's unoccupied bed. Before leaving, Zinzer threw an ottoman at Smith.

The Schmidt did not pursue charges in that case.

Zinzer is in need of mental health treatment but has a history of refusing it, according to Schmidt .

For now Schmidt will take a second look at the case. The lack of mental health resources in our community is unacceptable, he said. That sentiment is echoed back at the scene of Zinzer's latest transgressions.