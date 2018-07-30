PORTLAND, Ore. — A business leader's project to launch a homeless center in downtown Portland is in question after being half a million dollars over budget.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lisa Marandas, deputy director of Oregon Harbor of Hope, the developer-run nonprofit overseeing the project, says the overspending stems from the cleanup of the site beneath the Broadway Bridge where the shelter will go.

BACKGROUND: Columbia CEO, Portland developer funding 'innovative' homeless shelter in Portland

City documents show soil on the lot is contaminated from nearby railroad tracks and must be covered with a protective cap estimated to cost $170,000.

Marandas told Portland's development commission that Harbor of Hope has blown past its $100,000 budget for site cleanup and spent "in the $600,000 range."

Mayor Ted Wheeler says he is "aware of the issue."

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle announced in April that he had donated $1.5 million for the project.

VIDEO: New shelter opening under Broadway Bridge

© 2018 KGW