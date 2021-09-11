Pedestrian killed in SE Portland hit-and-run, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Southeast Clinton Street.
Police said a person was found dead in the street around 4:38 a.m. Investigators believe the person was in or near a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle that apparently fled the scene, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.
PPB's Major Crash Took responded and blocked off a section of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard for about three hours to talk to witnesses and gather evidence.
No suspect information was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PPB at 503-823-2103.