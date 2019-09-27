PORTLAND, Ore. — An officer on patrol arrested a man and seized a handgun in the Rose City Park neighborhood Thursday.

Officers from North Precinct started a walking beat around the neighborhood when they found Imani Elliot, 36, sitting in a car in the 6700 block of Northeast Tillamook street. Officers discovered he had a handgun, according to police.

Elliot has been arrested and charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

The handgun and other items were seized and placed into evidence.

