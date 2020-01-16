PORTLAND, Ore. — Positive Charge PDX is holding crafting sessions to make items for animals impacted by wildfires in Australia.

The first one Saturday, Jan. 18 quickly filled up.

As a result, the group added a second session Feb. 9.

Sign up for the event on their website.

Volunteers are sewing and knitting 3D pouches and small stockings to comfort the kangaroos and wallabies displaced or injured by the flames.

Images of the millions of animals affected by the fires have inspired similar efforts around the world.

RELATED: Calling all Portland-area crafters! Here's how you can help wildlife affected by the Australia wildfires

RELATED: How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires