Portland girl dies after being swept out to sea in Cannon Beach

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A fifth-grade girl from Portland died last week after she was swept out to sea north of Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach.

On June 17, Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District and Seaside Fire's Surf Rescue Team responded to a report about a juvenile in the water. Rescuers searched the water. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called in to help and found the girl. She was airlifted to the hospital, but later died.

A post on Vestal Elementary School's Facebook page identifies the girl as Lily Markwell. The post said Lily attended the ACCESS Academy Alternative Program, which is located in Vestal Elementary School in Northwest Portland.

There will be a vigil at the playground on the school's campus at 7 p.m. on Monday. Staff, students and their families are welcome to attend. There will be a moment of silence at 8 p.m.