Doctors urge people to prepare for extreme heat this week

Temperatures are expected to near 100 degrees on Wednesday. Doctors are urging people to stay hydrated and limit their time outside.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Throughout next week, including on the Fourth of July, temperatures will reach into the 90s and even approach 100 degrees.

As of Sunday afternoon, Multnomah County said it does not have plans to open cooling shelters this week, though that could change as county officials continue to monitor weather conditions.

County officials said the Joint Office of Homeless Services distributed water and gear to people living on the streets in preparation for high temperatures.

Doctors urge people to be aware that everyone is susceptible to extreme heat.

"I see young healthy people who are sick all the time in urgent care," said Dr. Anne Toledo with Kaiser Permanente.

Toledo said it's important for people to prepare for the heat by staying in shady areas, drinking water throughout the day and limiting outdoor activities. Effects on the body worsen the longer extreme heat continues.

"When you have multiple days in a row, it has an additive effect of getting worse and worse for people and their health," Toledo said.

On Sunday, some people said they were already prepping for the week.

"Make sure that I have enough water going into the week," said Milwaukie resident Max Early.

But Toledo said people should become used to more and more extreme heat, due to climate change.

"We see disasters, like major wildfires," Toledo said. "And that has a lot of implications, both direct and indirect, on people's health."

Toledo said young children and elderly people are the most at risk. Those with lung and heart problems are also at higher risk. Symptoms include difficulty breathing for people with lung issues.

"What you do see are a lot of dehydrated people, a lot of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," Toledo said.