PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County commissioners will read a proposal that, if enacted, would regulate food cart pods.

Right now, inside the food carts are regulated by the health department just like a restaurant is, but outside there are no regulations in place.

That means necessities like water, electricity and wastewater disposal don't have to be provided.

The proposal would change all that. Landowners housing food carts would be permitted and have to provide water, wastewater disposal, electricity and a plan to get rid of rodents.

"We've had lots of issues where we've had wastewater spills with pods that have 30, 40 units on site and when it starts raining and then the parking lot is slanted and it's really hard to determine who's actually leaking wastewater, so this is actually to address it at a pod level where we can address the specific person that can maybe leaking wastewater on the ground," said Jeff Martin, environmental health supervisor for the Multnomah County Health Department.

RELATED: Food cart safety and sanitation under scrutiny

Enoch Aggray runs Black Star Grill along Southwest 4th Avenue near Portland State University. He said he has to bring water to his food cart daily.

"These are my gallons, I have like eight of these," he said while showing off blue five-gallon jugs inside the cart. "I always make sure these are full. I already emptied these out and I have to go fill these up again tonight and that's like the routine. That adds a lot more tax and a lot more work to what we're already doing, so it's kind of painful."

Having access to the basics would mean the world to him and his fellow owners.

"We already pay a lot of rent at the cart, so anything they can do especially water, wastewater and the clear water is very important to have. It's like having a kitchen with no water, it makes no sense."

Commissioners will hear the proposal during Thursday's hearing and hold a second reading 30 days later. If approved the regulations would take effect in January of 2020.