Portland firefighters union partners with Salem coat company for annual coat drive

SALEM, Ore. — Every November, IAFF Local 43, the union representing Portland firefighters, holds their annual coat drive.

It's what they've done over the last nine years, handing out over 3,000 coats for kids.

"This is really awesome for us because we give back to our community that we serve," Portland Firefighter Drew Steheli said.

The union would normally team up with local businesses to raise money to buy coats for elementary age kids for the coat drive. They had planned on working with a local brewery this year.

"And then COVID happened," Steheli said, "That really derailed a lot of our efforts. We lost a lot of our funding. The companies that we normally rely on, either lost work or weren't able to network the way that they normally do and so it really hurt our fundraising efforts."

That money goes to pay for the coats and there's one rule they have about where those coats can come from. They must be made in the USA.

Steheli says that their previous supplier had moved production overseas. "We've had a hard time finding a coat manufacturer in the U.S. that would build us a coat for a reasonable price with a reasonable quality."

A local coat supplier, a lack of funding and a deadline looming meant Steheli and IAFF Local 43 might break their one rule.

"We didn't want to go buy coats offshore, we were leaning towards buying coats offshore because we were going to do the program no matter what," Steheli said.

Steheli knew there was another option. He turned to the company that makes the same raincoats the fire bureau members wear by Watershed Rainwear, a Salem company that's been around for 35 years.

Steheli reached out to representatives at Watershed and told them what he needed.

"This is something that is new for us, but something that we're very excited about the opportunity to do," Watershed's Business Development Manager Ryan Stephenson said.

It's new because Watershed has never made a children's coat before. Steheli also needed the coats at an affordable price too.

"We were able to reach out to our network and say hey, here's a program that we're trying to put together, is there any way that you can help us out," Stephenson said.

They contacted their vendors and got two local companies to donate zippers and the materials for the cuffs.

A normal Watershed coat for an adult runs around $300 and up, with donations and discounts, Watershed was able to reduce the price to just $35 a coat for IAFF Local 43 to buy.

There's just one problem.

"Right now, we're still short thousands of dollars in fundraising," Steheli said.

That extra money will now come from reserves at the union to pay for the coats. The union will still hold their annual coat giveaway in November.