On the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Portland firefighters honored the 343 New York firefighters who died that day.

Portland Fire and Rescue and the Portland Firefighters Association held a public ceremony Tuesday morning at the Eastbank Esplanade near Fire Station 21.

"Our members believe it's our duty and honor every year to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives 17 years ago trying to save others," said Alan Ferschweiler, president of the Portland Firefighters Association.

WATCH: Portland firefighters remember 9/11

