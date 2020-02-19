PORTLAND, Ore. — Last month an unidentified firefighter displayed a controversial calendar at Portland Fire & Rescue Station No. 7 at 1500 SE 122nd Ave. The calendar featured photos of homeless camps in Southeast Portland and made light of those in the houseless community.

Portland Fire & Rescue launched an internal investigation which was expected to wrap up in March.

"While this incident is under investigation, I want Portlanders to know that they are in good hands," said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone. "I understand the impact this incident has on both the houseless community and the employees who work tirelessly every day to serve our community. It is not reflective of who we are or what we stand for."

On Tuesday, the Oregonian published photos of the controversial calendar. One page showed a photo of a camp on Southeast 122nd with a caption written in the style of a travel brochure. It said in part, "With expansive views of a cinder-block wall and basically nothing else, you'll get a truly rustic experience... though the sanitation facilities are quite limited."

Firefighters routinely respond to calls involving fires and medical emergencies within homeless camps. Kaia Sand, Executive Director of Street Roots Newspaper, said she could appreciate their possible frustration but encouraged a more thoughtful way of dealing with it.

"Humor can be constructive or destructive," said Sand. "If we're laughing at people, if we're making fun of them, then we're dehumanizing them."

Shortly after the incident, Street Roots hosted and reported on a meeting between Portland firefighters and Street Roots vendors, with the hope of creating meaningful dialogue. Among the participants was Michael Dusek, who's been living on the street since December.

"I can see the humor behind it," said Dusek, referring to the calendar. "At the same time, we can't really make humor and laughter out of people struggling."

