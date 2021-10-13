Portland Fire to announce launch of new community health program

According to a news release, the program is "designed to address the health and social needs of community members calling 911 for non-emergent issues."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) will announce a new community health program and partnership with local healthcare provider CareOregon.

PF&R will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m on Wednesday. KGW will live stream it in the video player above, on the KGW news app and the KGW Youtube channel.

PF&R Chief Sara Boone is scheduled to speak and she will be joined by staff members and the CEO of CareOregon.

According to a news release, the program is "designed to address the health and social needs of community members calling 911 for non-emergent issues." The program is set to launch in mid-November.

Over the past few months, KGW has received numerous emails from people frustrated by a slow police response and long wait times to 911 calls.