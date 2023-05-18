x
Fire destroys buildings under construction in Northeast Portland

Two of three buildings under construction collapsed near Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. No injuries were reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large fire early Thursday morning destroyed two building that were under construction in Northeast Portland's Concordia neighborhood.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the construction site around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Firefighters found two 3-story structures under construction "fully involved with fire," Portland Fire & Rescue said. The construction site appeared to be transitioning from a single-family home into several smaller residential structures.

Firefighters were concerned that the fire would extend to nearby homes, which were occupied, and that the structures under construction would collapse. Personnel worked to extinguish the fire outside of the collapse zones, while fences between the construction site and the occupied homes were removed to prevent the fire from expanding. 

Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue
A firefighter used a chain saw to remove a fence in between the construction site and nearby homes that were occupied.

As crews were working, two of three buildings that were under construction collapsed.

"Fortunately, the structures collapsed in a direction away from all other structures and personnel operating on the scene," Portland Fire & Rescue said in a news release.

No firefighters were injured and no residents in the area were displaced.

Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue
Two of three buildings that were under construction collapsed. Portland Fire & Rescue said.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

