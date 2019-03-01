PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers resigned on Thursday, after leading the city’s fire bureau for more than two years.

In a statement, Myers said he is moving to Gearhart to be with his wife. He will assume the position of emergency manager for Cannon Beach.

An interim chief has not yet been chosen.

Myers’ resignation, first reported by The Oregonian, comes one day after Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau, was sworn into office.

Myers said he was very excited to work with Hardesty. A picture of Myers and Hardesty was posted on Portland Fire & Rescue's Facebook page earlier on Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue Today Chief Myers presented Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty with her safety helmet to wear at incidents. Welcome aboard, Commissioner Hardesty.

Hardesty said Myers' leadership and friendship will be missed.

"His vision for a vibrant city was exactly what we need, and I am disappointed to not work on his plan together," she said.

Myers took over as fire chief in 2016. Portland Fire & Rescue credited Myers with transforming the bureau's practices.

"The 'blueprint for success' project has led individual fire stations to start looking at the specific threats to safety and reasons for 911 calls within their specific response area and consider how they can work to connect those affected with resources that can provide long term solutions and/or prevention. Simply stated, Chief Myers has left a legacy with Portland Fire & Rescue," the bureau's statement read, in part.

Mayor Ted Wheeler called Myers a visionary leader.

"This departure is a loss for our community. When I learned of the news, I asked him what we could do to get him to stay but ultimately he made this decision for his family, and I completely respect that. I wish him nothing but the best in the years ahead. The City is better because of Chief Myers, and I am confident that his positive legacy will continue at the Oregon Coast," Wheeler said in a statement.