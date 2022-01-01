x
Excessive force settlement between Portland, Oregon Department of Justice

The deal, agreed to by the city of Portland and the Oregon Department of Justice, must now go before the Portland City Council for a vote.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and the Oregon Department of Justice have reached agreement on changes that could bring the city back into compliance with a 2014 settlement meant to curb police use of excessive force.

In November, a federal judge directed all parties to go back to mediation one more time to try to bridge lingering differences regarding a policy to govern the use of body-work cameras and whether sergeants and higher-ranking officers should be held acco9untable for improper use of force.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Portland and the Oregon Department of Justice have reached a pact that will go before City Council for a vote.

Two main clauses added include that the city agreed that not only higher-ranking, command officers would be investigated and held accountable for improper authorization or use of force during 2020 protests but so would rank-and-file officers. Second, the Justice Department has final approval on any body camera policy negotiated between the city and police union.

Earlier this year, a KGW investigation found of the 75 largest municipal law enforcement agencies in the United States, Portland was the only police department that doesn’t use body-worn cameras.

The original 2014 settlement followed a federal investigation that found Portland officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. It called for widespread changes to use-of-force and Taser policies, training, supervision and oversight, a restructuring of police crisis intervention services and quicker investigations into alleged police misconduct.

