PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family who survived a plane crash in Mexico is suing the airline.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Oregon, Coleen McCormick and Donald Hudson, along with their four children, claim the Mexico-based Aeromexico was negligent for taking off in bad weather.

The Hudson family survived an Aeromexico jet crash.

Rollins, Michael

Aeromexico flight 2431 had just taken off from Durango International Airport in northern Mexico on July 31 when the jet crashed into a field near the runway. All 103 people onboard escaped the burning aircraft.

The Portland family alleged it suffered physical and emotional distress.

“Plaintiffs experienced multiple and repeated impacts and physical injury, emotional distress, and fear and terror with each impact, and before, during and after the impacts, the plane finally stopped moving and burned,” Christine Moore, attorney for the family, wrote in the civil lawsuit filed Thursday.

The plaintiffs claim they will continue to require medical care, treatment and counseling as a result of the plane crash.

