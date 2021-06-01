Portland faces shortage of swim instructors, lifeguards ahead of pools reopening

Portland Parks & Recreation is trying to fill 350 jobs at its pool facilities.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland's swimming pools are just weeks away from reopening but right now, the city says it's facing a staffing shortage. To run at full capacity, Portland Parks & Recreation says its pool facilities need 700 swim instructors and lifeguards. Right now they're at 350.

“We're starting virtually from scratch,” said Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) spokesperson Mark Ross. “Getting a whole new workforce ramped up, as national trends seem to indicate, that's a challenge.”

With pools set to reopen June 22, PP&R is expanding their training program to equip people who want to apply to be lifeguards or swim instructors.

“The first thing you’ve got to do is be responsible and swimming skills are a plus, but we will train you,” said Ross. “One of the reasons it's slow to start up is not only do we have to ramp up staff, we have to get people certified; we're not just going to put people out there before it's safe for them and the people they're going to help.”

On Tuesday, certified swim instructor Kim Cunningham was training new hires to teach swimming lessons at Southwest Community Center.

“You get to play in the water, you get to work with kids. Honestly, it's the best job out there and you get paid doing it!” said Cunningham. “We will have trainings throughout the summer, so it's not too late."

Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District (THP&R) is facing a similar challenge. They're looking to hire 10 lifeguards to meet growing capacity needs.

"It would be great to be able to hire more bilingual lifeguards and swim instructors to help support our desire to offer more classes in Spanish," said Holly Thompson, communications director for THP&D.

When the pools reopen in Portland, it will be just for swimming lessons, water aerobics and lap swimming. “Open swim” opportunities may follow as COVID regulations and staffing allow.