How to celebrate Portland Dumpling Week

PORTLAND, Ore. — You have the chance to take a culinary tour of Portland, as Dumpling Week returns for its ninth consecutive year this week.

The Oregonian organizes the annual celebration, which runs Jan. 29-Feb. 4. The festival highlights Portland restaurants and their varieties of dough-wrapped deliciousness, specially made for the event.

More than 30 restaurants are participating this year. Each business is showcasing their own unique take on the traditional Chinese dish.

One of those restaurants, Chin's Kitchen on Northeast Broadway Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue, is participating again after a successful run last year. This time around, Chin's Kitchen is showcasing six different dumplings. The restaurant's owner said she expects to sell thousands of dumplings this week. It's a win-win situation for both business owners and dumpling lovers alike.

"Crazy! We sold about 2,000 to 3,000 dumplings a day," said Chins Kitchen owner Wendy Li.

Other restaurants featured include Cibo and Ecliptic Brewing, which are serving up dumplings inspired by classic Italian and Ukrainian flavors respectively.

Anyone planning to celebrate Dumpling Week can view the full list of participating restaurants at DumplingWeek.com. You can also keep track of which businesses you have checked out by downloading the online passport.

