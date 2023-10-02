8 overdoses reported in Portland's Pearl District

Four people were taken to the hospital after overdosing near the North Park Blocks. Police say they ingested a powder likely laced with fentanyl.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to eight people who overdosed on Monday morning in the Pearl District, near the North Park Blocks. Officers said the people ingested a powder likely laced with fentanyl.

Four people were taken to the hospital. The other four victims refused to be transported, according to police.

The overdoses happened in the area of Northwest Couch Street and Park Avenue. Firefighters and paramedics responded around 10 a.m. with ambulances to transport victims.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

