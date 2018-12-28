Jermaine Massey was asked to leave a Portland DoubleTree hotel after a security guard called him a "threat to security" and called the police on him while he took a phone call in the lobby.

The DoubleTree took to Twitter after Massey and his legal team made a statement asking the hotel to apologize in the same manner Massey was humiliated: publicly.

Jermaine Massey and his legal team

According to the tweets, the DoubleTree has placed the employees involved on leave and a third party will conduct an investigation of the incident.

Massey and his legal team released a statement in response, calling the apology a "public relations gesture."

1. As the video [a video that was posted on Instagram has since been taken down] shows, the incident took place in a quiet corner of the hotel lobby which was open to the public. At the time, Mr. Massey was returning a personal phone call from his mother who lives on the East Coast. Why was Mr. Massey approached by security?

2. The security guard told Mr. Massey that he was a "threat to security," a statement echoed by the hotel chain's press release which states, "Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority." Please explain in detail in what manner Mr. Massey was a threat to safety or security.

The release states that Massey and his team want answers.

“This story has caught the public imagination because it presents all the ugliest elements of racial profiling in modern America: the arrogance of power, the disrespect for the dignity of black Americans, and the hollowness of corporate response to casual corporate racism," said Gregory Kafoury, a member of Massey's legal team.

Portland's mayor, Ted Wheeler weighed in via Twitter as well: