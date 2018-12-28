Jermaine Massey was asked to leave a Portland DoubleTree hotel after a security guard called him a "threat to security" and called the police on him while he took a phone call in the lobby.
The DoubleTree took to Twitter after Massey and his legal team made a statement asking the hotel to apologize in the same manner Massey was humiliated: publicly.
According to the tweets, the DoubleTree has placed the employees involved on leave and a third-party will conduct an investigation of the incident.
In a statement released Thursday by Massey's legal team, Massey was not going to make a public statement until the DoubleTree apologized in a public manner.
