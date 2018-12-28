Jermaine Massey was asked to leave a Portland DoubleTree hotel after a security guard called him a "threat to security" and called the police on him while he took a phone call in the lobby.

RELATED: Portland DoubleTree takes to Twitter to apologize to man who was 'talking on the phone while black'

The DoubleTree took to Twitter after Massey and his legal team made a statement asking the hotel to apologize in the same manner Massey was humiliated: publicly.

RELATED: Black man kicked out of Portland hotel for 'calling his mother while black' wants public answers

Jermaine Massey and his legal team

According to the tweets, the DoubleTree has placed the employees involved on leave and a third-party will conduct an investigation of the incident.

In a statement released Thursday by Massey's legal team, Massey was not going to make a public statement until the DoubleTree apologized in a public manner.

KGW has reached out to Massey and his legal team, but has not yet heard back.