PORTLAND, Ore. — In the early 1990s, Dr. Walter Urba started studying immunotherapy at a time when most weren't.

"The early results were interesting scientifically, but they weren't very meaningful clinically," he said.

Immunotherapy uses the body's own immune system to fight cancer instead of other methods like radiation, surgery or chemotherapy.

Dr. Urba's work helped University of Texas Doctor James Allison share the win with a Japanese doctor for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Allison studied Urba's research, then developed a drug in the fight against cancer. Dr. Urba conducted clinical trials across the world using one of the new drugs.

"We now have two drugs or more than two drugs that are based on their seminal work that we use everyday in the clinic to take care of patients with melanoma, lung cancer, kidney cancer. It's being tested in a variety of other cancers," Urba said.

His trials saw some great results.

"We probably have four or five patients from the early 2000's that had a life expectancy of one year who are still coming to clinic to visit us."

Two doctors won the award, but it's a win for everyone in the cancer research field.

"Two people are recognized for great work, but enormous numbers of people are working around the edges, both in the lab and in the clinic and it's a success for the whole field," said Urba.

