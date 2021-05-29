1-year anniversary of Portland protests: Crowds remember George Floyd

Friday marked one year after continuous protests in Portland began during the wake of Floyd's death, eliciting memories and pain in the community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On the anniversary of George Floyd's death this week, tensions between Portland police and anti-police activists erupted Tuesday evening, ensuing in a riot, property damage, and five arrests.

Three days later, on Friday, activists gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza on Southwest Madison Street in downtown Portland, to commemorate when Portland protests began in the wake of Floyd's death.

In a Friday release, PPB said, "Portland Police will have extra resources assigned to monitor this event."

PPB said officers will respond if any violence or criminal activity occurs which could threaten the safety of the community. Police said officers will also protect any building, public or private, from being damaged.

At 9:30 p.m. an independent journalist, Suzette Smith, said in post on Twitter there were around 20 people gathered at the plaza.

Walking up, there seemed to be around 20 activists assembled near Terry Schrunk. That’s still the case. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) May 29, 2021

Sometime after 9:00 p.m. Friday night, people from the demonstration began walking to the Justice Center in downtown Portland. According to freelance journalist Grace Morgan, around 9:52 p.m. Portland police made several arrests.

I’m at the Justice center in downtown Portland, where two targeted arrests have been made in the past hour by federal agents. 6 cop cars with full lights on just pulled into the parking garage, and the LRAD is parked up the street from protesters. Tensions are high. — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) May 29, 2021

Smith posted on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. the crowd had grown in size and people were chanting while throwing eggs at the Justice Center entrance.

At 10:53 p.m. PPB could be heard on LRAD in downtown Portland asking the group to leave the area of Southwest Main Street and Southwest Broadway Avenue where people were walking in the streets.

A group of people is walking thru downtown streets near SW Main/SW Broadway. They’ve been directed to use sidewalks. Expect delays or avoid surrounding area. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 29, 2021

Independent journalists marching with the group estimated the crowd to be between 50-70 people. PPB has not given any estimates on the number of people who attended or if any demonstrators were arrested tonight.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.