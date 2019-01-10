PORTLAND, Ore. — After more than 50 years in the Sellwood-Westmoreland neighborhood, the Dairy Queen is closing for good. Although it is a franchise, the location feels more like a neighborhood watering hole.

“Oh yeah, these guys really take care of their customers and it's really sad to see this one go,” said longtime customer Tyler Young.

Thank you posters from elementary school students who visited on class field trips hang on the wall. The cook has worked there for 22 years and the owner’s son, Mike Caravatta, has been taking orders behind the counter for 14 years.

A Thank-you poster from a local elementary school.

“Welcome to Dairy Queen, what can we get for you?” Mike Caravatta asked.

When you have worked here this long, you get to know the people who walk through the doors. Many customers are considered regulars.

“It's hard you know, I'm a regular here, I come here every day from Jacobs to work and have lunch here and it's just kind of surreal, you know, I got real close with a lot of these guys and it's my favorite spot,” Young said.

The owner, Mike Caravatta Senior, turns 80 this year and said it was just time to retire.

“Well, you know, you have some positive and negative feelings,” Caravatta said. “We're going to miss all the people, but you have to move on.”

It is emotional for Caravatta, just as it is for his customers.

“I'm going to miss it,” said customer Mervin Rembo.

“I'm very sad to have this place close, it's a standard for us, I love to come here and the kids love the ice cream cones,” explained longtime customer Sarah Hale.

The building will now be turned into a Chase bank. It is news that is tough for many who showed up Monday to order one last time.

“Well, we thank them for their business,” Caravatta said. “We've got a lot of steady customers that come almost every day and we wish everybody well in the community.”

