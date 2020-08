Police say one of the cars involved in the crash hit a transformer, causing a power outage.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say three people have been hospitalized following a crash in the 13700 block of SE Division Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Police say two cars crashed into each other, sending one of them into a nearby apartment building.

That car hit a transformer, which led to a power outage in the area.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.