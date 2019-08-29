PORTLAND, Ore. — A hit-and-run driver seriously injured two people at a homeless camp after crashing into another vehicle in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night.

According to Portland police, the suspect was recklessly driving a white SUV on Southeast Powell Boulevard when they rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light under Interstate 205 around 10:30 p.m.

The impact of the crash sent the suspect’s SUV up onto a sidewalk where several homeless people had set up camp, police said. The driver struck two homeless people while speeding away eastbound on Powell.

Both homeless people were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle tried to follow the suspect’s SUV, but lost sight of it.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-3333.

