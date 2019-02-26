PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell overnight in the Portland area and the Willamette Valley, closing schools and creating icy conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.

The Wednesday morning scenario could repeat itself overnight into Thursday morning, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. He says temperatures will be near freezing overnight and a brief snowstorm could hit the Portland metro area around 7 a.m. Thursday. Check the latest forecast here

“That could easily produce a dusting to maybe up to an inch of snow and we could have icy issues all over again,” Hill said.

The snow Wednesday will turn to rain or rain/snow mix by the afternoon, with a high temperature of 39 degrees, Hill said. While a dusting to an inch fell in the southern parts of Portland, Clark County had less snow.

"Gusty east winds out of the gorge have evaporated much of the moisture before reaching into Washington," Hill said.

RELATED: Think you know how to drive in the snow and ice? Check these tips

Portland, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Oregon City, Salem-Keizer and many more school districts closed for the day Wednesday.

Latest school closures and delays

Thousands of Pacific Power customers — and stoplights — are without power in Southeast Portland, north of Stark toward I-84. Check the latest outages

Hill said Thursday will be the last chance for snow this week.

“I do believe once we get through tomorrow it’s rain showers into Friday and a dry weekend,” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Snow in Portland and other parts of Oregon

Your Pics: Snow in Portland and across the state of Oregon Snow in Willamina Creek, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Pacific City, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in The Dalles, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Pacific City, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Milwaukie, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Salem, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Keizer, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Salem, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Redmond, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Keizer, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Seaside, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Newberg, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Halfway, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Lebanon, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Forest Grove, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Milwaukie, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Scappoose, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Gearheart, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Brownsville, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in McMinnville, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Sublimity, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Salem, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Independence, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Independence, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Forest Grove, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Snow in Salem, Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.

In Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.

RELATED: 'Sounds of Snow Days': Oregon principals' hilarious parody announces school closure

Weather tools: