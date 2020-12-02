PORTLAND, Ore. — Does the new fee for paper bags at the grocery store have you thinking about a reusable one?

A Southeast Portland sewing company thinks it has the answer for you in the wake of the plastic bag ban.

It's called Spooltown. And this is not your standard sewing shop.

From the giant roll up glass front door to the very visible production floor, transparency is what Spooltown is all about.

The owners' motto is "what you see is what you get."

For the past nine years, the Portland company has been making bags and accessories for people all over the country.

We're talking everything from high-end bags to simple grocery totes.

And co-owner Dana Hinger says since Oregon's plastic bag ban went into effect at the beginning of the year, business is getting even better.

"Since the bag ban has gone into effect... we've seen a few alternative companies reach out... looking for a bag they can put their label onto and then re-sell," Hinger said.

Hinger's shop can make anywhere from 10 bags to 10,000 depending on the what a business needs.

The company does both wholesale and retail business. Anyone can buy one of those grocery totes for $18.

You can find a list of all the bags, from grocery up to fancy, on the company's website.

